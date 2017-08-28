Related Programs: 
Hidden In Plain Sight
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

Hidden in Plain Sight: A Secret Garden Grows In An Ann Arbor Restaurant Basement

By 1 hour ago

Microgreens growing in the Black Pearl's basement.
Credit Lisa Barry

We’ve created a new feature here on 89.1 WEMU we’re calling “Hidden In Plain Sight.”  It focuses on some of the people or places in our community that you may not have known about or were familiar with.

89.1 WEMU’S Lisa Barry takes you to a secret garden that you may actually have eaten from – but perhaps didn’t know even existed!


Christy Kaledas is the manager and co-founder of the microgreens garden growing in the basement of the Black Pearl restaurant on Main Street in Downtown Ann Arbor.  Harry Cohen is a psychologist and executive coach who opened the Black Pearl nine years ago as a labor of love.

Microgreens in the Black Pearl's grow room.
Credit Lisa Barry

For over three years, there has been a "grow room" in the basement of the restaurant where an assortment of microgreens are grown and harvested.  Microgreens are basically seedlings, harvested and eaten just a week or two after they are planted in soil from a seed using no fertilizers or pesticides.

Back in the kitchen, Black Pearl chef Nick Harlow says he enjoys incorporating microgreens into many of their dishes at the restaurant and feels good knowing he is serving something super healthy to diners.

Christy Kaledas is the co-founder and manager of the microgreens gardens.
Credit Lisa Barry

Since becoming so popular, the Black Pearl microgreens garden has expanded beyond the 800 square foot space in the basement of the restaurant to a warehouse in nearby Plymouth.  They now sell the greens to five markets and several local restaurants and their reach is continuing to expand.

Kaledas holding a tray of micro kale in the Black Pearl's grow room.
Credit Lisa Barry

The president of MGM Grand Detroit, Mike Newbecker, says he plans to start incorporating more of the Black Pearl’s microgreens into some of the six restaurants at the casino.

Black Pearl founder Harry Cohen (bottom left) sitting in front of his restaurant.
Credit Lisa Barry

Restaurant owner Harry Cohen says not only does he nurture healthy greens in the restaurant basement, but he hopes to continue to grow himself and his business and continue to look for ways to serve the community, customers, and his employees.

Black Pearl restaurant on Main Street in Ann Arbor.
Credit Lisa Barry

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

— Lisa Barry is the host of All Things Considered on WEMU. You can contact Lisa at 734.487.3363, on Twitter @LisaWEMU, or email her at lbarryma@emich.edu

Tags: 
hidden in plain sight
Ann Arbor
gardening
Plymouth
Main Street

Related Content

The Green Room: Crosswalk Confusion In Ann Arbor

By & Aug 25, 2017
Barbara Lucas / 89.1 WEMU

The City of Ann Arbor’s Climate Action Plan says walking reduces overall greenhouse gas emissions and traffic congestion, while improving our health.  But, walking can be risky.  According to the Centers for Disease Control, a pedestrian dies after being hit by a car every 1.6 hours in the United States.  Understandably, many people feel safer behind the wheel, than in front of it.  How can people get across the street safely?  There is considerable debate over best strategies.  In this installment of WEMU’s “Green Room” series, Barbara Lucas explores a tip that could be a complement to all. 


Citizen Contributions Quadruple Reward To Help Catch Ann Arbor Skate Park Vandals

By Aug 24, 2017
Jorge Avellan

It was a week ago that racist graffiti was discovered at the Ann Arbor Skate Park.  89.1 WEMU'S Lisa Barry reports police are getting citizen assistance in finding a suspect through financial contributions.


Art And Soul: The Performing Arts - Featuring New UMS President Matthew Van Besien

By Aug 24, 2017
Lisa Barry

This week’s Art and Soul is about the performing arts in our community.  89.1 WEMU’s Lisa Barry is joined by local journalist and A2 Arts Addict blogger Jenn McKee and the new president of the University Musical Society, Matthew Van Besien, to discuss the upcoming season... his first in the position at the University of Michigan.