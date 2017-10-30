Hidden In Plain Sight: Terror In Ypsilanti

Mary Terese Fleszar was last seen alive the evening of July 9, 1967. Her body was found on an abandoned farm in Superior Township just about one month later. Investigators didn’t know it then, but this was the beginning of a series of murders attributed to John Norman Collins. These horrific acts of violence held our community in terror until Collins’ arrest in July 1969. On this week’s "Hidden in Plain Sight," WEMU’s Patrick Campion meets up with “Terror in Ypsilanti” author Gregory Fournier to take us on a tour of some of the sites and sounds associated with the “Michigan Murderer” who preyed on Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti co-eds for two years.
Collins was a student at EMU majoring in elementary education. He lured women into his clutches by exploiting a common practice at the time, women hitchhiking or arranging rides with strangers to get from Ypsilanti to Ann Arbor and beyond. In the spring of 1969, he is connected to two murders, a 23-year-old Michigan law student named Jane Louise Mixer, and a 16-year-old Romulus High School student named Maralynn Skelton who was last seen alive hitchhiking in Ann Arbor.
Greg takes us next to the last place 13-year-old Dawn Louise Basom from Ypsilanti was seen alive.
Less than two months later, 21-year old Michigan graduate student disappeared shortly after midnight walking home from a friend’s party on Thompson Street. Her body would be discovered two days later near an abandoned farmhouse on North Territorial Road
Collins’ last victim was 18-year-old Karen Sue Beineman, another EMU student. On July 23, 1969, she was last seen alive at a wig shop in downtown Ypsilanti.
Collins took Beineman’s lifeless body to a gully off Riverside near the Huron River in Ann Arbor. Three days later it was discovered, and this set a strange sequence of events into effect that would eventually lead to the capture of who many had dubbed the "Ypsilanti Ripper."
Gregory A. Fournier, author of "Terror in Ypsilanti," for taking us on this tour, and photographer Lisa Powers for documenting our work.
Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.
Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
— Patrick Campion is the WEMU Program Director. You can contact Patrick at 734.487.3363, on twitter @WEMUPC, or email him at pcampion@emich.edu