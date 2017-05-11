Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

Hundreds Gather To Oppose Mental Health Overhaul

By 42 minutes ago

Mental health administrators Nicole Lawson, Christina Nicholas, and Jillian Trumbell demonstrate at the Michigan Capitol.
Credit Rick Pluta / MPRN

There was a big rally at the state Capitol Wednesday to support improved mental health services and to oppose Governor Rick Snyder’s plan to overhaul how those services are paid for.


The Snyder administration and publicly funded mental health agencies have been at odds over an overhaul plan.  It would allow private insurance companies to manage $2.5 billion in Medicaid funds earmarked for mental health.

“When you hand over publicly funded services to a profit-driven organization, people hurt and people suffer, and taxpayers should be paying attention to this,” said Nicole Lawson, who is an Oakland County mental health services administrator.

Leo Rohn is a patient who also serves on several mental health advisory boards.  He’s concerned that private management of mental health funds will limit access to medications.  “They’re going to have limits on levels and who qualifies and the medications they need to live and function will be taken away from them,” he said.  “People’s lives will be destroyed.” 

Governor Snyder says the plan’s focus is not on controlling money, but bringing together physical health care and mental health services.  He says private insurance companies could help cut management costs. 

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

— Rick Pluta is the Managing Editor and Reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network.  Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags: 
michigan
mental health
Michigan Capitol
Rick Snyder
medicaid

Related Content

Brownfields Legislation Heads To The Governor’s Desk

By Cheyna Roth May 10, 2017
Abandoned Factory
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

Big business investors are waiting on Governor Rick Snyder to give them a break.  A tax break that is – to build on blighted land. 


Lawmaker John Kivela Dead Of Suicide

By May 10, 2017
John Kivela
Michigan House Democrats / housedems.com

There were tears and hugs on the floor of the state House Tuesday as colleagues got word that state Representative John Kivela took his life – one day after his second arrest on a charge of drunk driving.

Trump Names Michigan Supreme Court Justice To Federal Appeals Court

By May 9, 2017
Joan Larsen
State of Michigan / michigan.gov

Michigan Supreme Court Justice Joan Larsen has been chosen by President Trump to serve on the Sixth Circuit US Court of Appeals.  Trump once put Larsen on his list of judges and lawyers he would consider naming to the US Supreme Court. 