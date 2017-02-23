Immigration Status, Gender Identity Components of Ypsilanti Human Rights Ordinance In Effect Today

The City of Ypsilanti's expanded human rights ordinance now protects immigration and gender identity.
Changes to the ordinance officially take effect Thursday afterwinning city council approval last month. It means residents may file a complaint with the city if they feel they've been discriminated for being an immigrant or because of their gender identity.
Ypsilanti Mayor Amanda Edmonds says " "Not just by city government, but in housing or employment or public accommodation."
Decisions being made by the federal government prompted the changes.
