Immigration Status, Gender Identity Components of Ypsilanti Human Rights Ordinance In Effect Today

By

City of Ypsilanti Seal
Credit Courtesy Photo / City of Ypsilanti

The City of Ypsilanti's expanded human rights ordinance now protects immigration and gender identity.  


Changes to the ordinance officially take effect Thursday afterwinning  city council approval last month.  It  means residents may file a complaint with the city if they feel they've been discriminated for being an immigrant or because of their gender identity. 

Ypsilanti Mayor Amanda Edmonds says " "Not just by city government, but in housing or employment or public accommodation."

Decisions being made by the federal government prompted the changes.

— Jorge Avellan is a reporter for 89.1 WEMU News. Contact him at 734.487.3363 or email him javellan@emich.edu

Tags: 
#Ypsilanti
City of Ypsilanti
Amanda Edmonds
immigration
Ypsilanti City Council
gender identity

