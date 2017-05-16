Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

International Student Enrollment To Play Important Role In Eastern Michigan University's Future

By 6 minutes ago

Eastern Michigan University recently sent a contingent to China to build stronger partnerships and opportunities for students and faculty. It is part of a larger strategic plan to expand the school's global presence and draw more students to campus. WEMU's David Fair sat down with two of the people who made the trip to China, EMU President James Smith and EMU Vice President for Enrollment Management Kevin Kucera


Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

— David Fair is the WEMU News Director and host of Morning Edition on WEMU.  You can contact David at 734.487.3363, on twitter @DavidFairWEMU, or email him at dfair@emich.edu

Tags: 
Eastern Michigan University
James Smith
Kevin Kucera
China

Related Content

New EMU Budget To Be Focus Of Special Forum Today

By 1 hour ago
Pray Harrold
Eastern Michigan University / emich.edu

Eastern Michigan University is holding a forum today to discuss the school's 2018 budget. 

EMU Lecturers Hold Sit-In On Campus During Union Contract Negotiations

By Apr 20, 2017
Jorge Avellan / 89.1 WEMU

Part-Time lecturers at Eastern Michigan University held a sit-in outside the university's president's office to protest possible cuts reported by their union.


Eastern Michigan University Receives $200,000 To Help Renovate Strong Hall

By Apr 20, 2017
Eastern Echo

Eastern Michigan University is receiving $200,000 to help renovate some its Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, or STEM, facilities.