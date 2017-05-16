International Student Enrollment To Play Important Role In Eastern Michigan University's Future

Eastern Michigan University recently sent a contingent to China to build stronger partnerships and opportunities for students and faculty. It is part of a larger strategic plan to expand the school's global presence and draw more students to campus. WEMU's David Fair sat down with two of the people who made the trip to China, EMU President James Smith and EMU Vice President for Enrollment Management Kevin Kucera.

Listen to the full interview.

David Fair is the WEMU News Director and host of Morning Edition on WEMU.