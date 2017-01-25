Related Programs: 
Issues of the Environment
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

Issues Of The Environment: Ann Arbor Seeks Major Growth In Solar Energy

By 30 minutes ago
Related Programs: 
Issues of the Environment
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

Solar Array
Credit Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

The Ann Arbor Solar Club is a cooperative effort aimed at adding 500 new solar installations throughout Washtenaw County this year and in each ensuing year.  In this week's “Issues of the Environment,” WEMU's David Fair talks with Nate Geisler, an Energy Programs Analyst with the city of Ann Arbor, about the initiative. 


Overview

   *   Ann Arbor hopes to increase rooftop solar installations tenfold, from 50 to 500 a year as part of the city’s plan to reach a 25% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2025.

   *   Group solar buying allows property owners to benefit from a group-discount for solar installation; more rooftop solar, spread out across the city and county, strengthens the robustness of the energy grid.

   *   In addition to the saving offered through the Ann Arbor program, federal tax credits are available for solar panel installation.  In November 2016, the Michigan Senate passed a bill that mandates that 15% of the state's energy come from renewable sources by 2021, and it upheld 10% energy choice.

   *   Some Ann Arbor residents have voiced concerns about increased property taxes for adding solar panels, and although city officials admit their hands are tied in this regard, they are working on a solution to offset the increased tax.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 David Fair is the WEMU News Director and host of Morning Edition on WEMU.  You can contact David at 734.487.3363, on twitter @DavidFairWEMU, or email him at dfair@emich.edu

Tags: 
Solar
environment
Ann Arbor
ann arbor solar club
carbon emissions
Michigan State Senate
washtenaw county

Related Content

Vote On Controversial Solar Energy Bill Delayed Again By State Senate Committee

By Amanda LeClaire May 24, 2016
WEMU

 A bill that will allow utility companies to collect energy produced by residential solar panels and sell it back to homeowners at retail price continues to be stalled in a state Senate Committee. 

Issues Of The Environment: The Ann Arbor Mayor's 2016 Environmental Reflections And 2017 Goals

By Dec 21, 2016
Christopher Taylor
City of Ann Arbor / a2gov.org

In this week's "Issues of the Environment," WEMU's David Fair speaks to Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor about environmental accomplishments in 2016 and the goals and objectives for 2017.


Issues of the Environment: Energy Policy and Women in the Energy Industry

By Dec 7, 2016
Female Scientists
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

Innovations in enviromental science happen all the time.  However, it has mostly been a male-dominated field.  In this week's "Issues of the Environment," WEMU's David Fair speaks to Liesl Clark, who is president of the Michigan Energy Innovation Business Council, co-founder of 5-Lakes Energy, LLC, and a board member of Advancing Women in Energy, about the need for a diversity of voices in the clean energy sector, especially with a new president about to take office.


Next UMS President Comes From The New York Philharmonic Orchestra

By 19 hours ago
Courtesy photo / www.ums.org

The University Musical Society has existed since 1879. For the last 30-years, Ken Fischer has served as it's President. Fischer retires on June 30th, and, on July 1st, the tenure begins for just the 7th president of the organization.  I caught up with Mathew VanBesien  shortly after the public announcement: