Issues of the Environment: Demands For Climate Action Growing Louder In Ann Arbor

  March and Rally for Climate Action in Ann Arbor, 2/18/17
    March and Rally for Climate Action in Ann Arbor, 2/18/17
  • March and Rally for Climate Action in Ann Arbor, 2/18/17
    March and Rally for Climate Action in Ann Arbor, 2/18/17
  • March and Rally for Climate Action in Ann Arbor, 2/18/17
    March and Rally for Climate Action in Ann Arbor, 2/18/17
  • March and Rally for Climate Action in Ann Arbor, 2/18/17
    March and Rally for Climate Action in Ann Arbor, 2/18/17
  • March and Rally for Climate Action in Ann Arbor, 2/18/17
    March and Rally for Climate Action in Ann Arbor, 2/18/17
  • March and Rally for Climate Action in Ann Arbor, 2/18/17
    March and Rally for Climate Action in Ann Arbor, 2/18/17
  • March and Rally for Climate Action in Ann Arbor, 2/18/17
    March and Rally for Climate Action in Ann Arbor, 2/18/17
  • March and Rally for Climate Action in Ann Arbor, 2/18/17
    March and Rally for Climate Action in Ann Arbor, 2/18/17
  • March and Rally for Climate Action in Ann Arbor, 2/18/17
    March and Rally for Climate Action in Ann Arbor, 2/18/17
  • March and Rally for Climate Action in Ann Arbor, 2/18/17
    March and Rally for Climate Action in Ann Arbor, 2/18/17
Concerns about federal leadership and proposed rollbacks in environmental protections have led to increased levels of activism.  In this week’s edition of "Issues of the Environment," WEMU’s David Fair talks with Ginny Rogers, leader of the Ann Arbor chapter of the Citizens Climate Lobby, about the challenges ahead. 


— David Fair is the WEMU News Director and host of Morning Edition on WEMU.  You can contact David at 734.487.3363, on twitter @DavidFairWEMU, or email him at dfair@emich.edu

climate change
Ann Arbor
The Citizens Climate Lobby
march
environment

Climate Change: Ann Arbor Group Staging March And Rally On Saturday

By Feb 17, 2017
Environment Michigan
Courtesy Photo / environmentmichigan.org

A local environmental organization has planned a climate change awareness and action event in Ann Arbor this weekend.   


Issues Of The Environment: Building Resilience Along The Huron River Amidst Changes In Climate

By Feb 15, 2017

Average rainfall in the area is expected to increase in the years to come.  There will also be more frequent periods of drought and more severe weather events.  It is climate change, and measures of adaptation are being adopted to protect the Huron River Watershed.  In this week’s "Issues of the Environment," WEMU’s David Fair talks with Watershed planner Rebecca Esselman about the present and future of the Huron River. 


Issues Of The Environment: Google To Run Global Operations With 100 Percent Renewable Energy

By Jan 18, 2017
Google
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

In this week's "Issues of the Environment," WEMU's David Fair talks to Sam Arons. Arons is Lead, Energy and Infrastructure  for Datacenter Energy at Google. they discuss the tech giant's plans to operate completely on renewable energy sources by the end of 2017.