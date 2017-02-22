Issues of the Environment: Demands For Climate Action Growing Louder In Ann Arbor

Concerns about federal leadership and proposed rollbacks in environmental protections have led to increased levels of activism. In this week’s edition of "Issues of the Environment," WEMU’s David Fair talks with Ginny Rogers, leader of the Ann Arbor chapter of the Citizens Climate Lobby, about the challenges ahead.

Issues of the Environment: 02/22/17

