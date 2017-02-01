Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial One Step Closer To Reality

Efforts to build a state law enforcement memorial has received a boost.

A fund was started in 2004 to create a permanent memorial in downtown Lansing in honor of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. Delta Dental has now donated $100,000 toward the memorial.

John Szczubelek is a member of the project commission. He says they’ve run into a lot of fundraising obstacles, but things are looking up.

Quote from John Szczubelek

“What has happened in the last couple years is the state of Michigan and Delta Dental have come forward and made this thing within striking distance. So we did have a hard time at first, but I want to tell you, this is the time. We have it in our sight now.”

The donation puts the fundraising efforts at 78% of their $3 million goal.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

—Cheyna Roth is a reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network. Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org