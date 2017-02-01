Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial One Step Closer To Reality

By Cheyna Roth 12 minutes ago
Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

Michigan State Police Car
Credit Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

Efforts to build a state law enforcement memorial has received a boost. 

A fund was started in 2004 to create a permanent memorial in downtown Lansing in honor of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.  Delta Dental has now donated $100,000 toward the memorial. 

John Szczubelek is a member of the project commission.  He says they’ve run into a lot of fundraising obstacles, but things are looking up.


“What has happened in the last couple years is the state of Michigan and Delta Dental have come forward and made this thing within striking distance. So we did have a hard time at first, but I want to tell you, this is the time.  We have it in our sight now.”

The donation puts the fundraising efforts at 78% of their $3 million goal. 

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

—Cheyna Roth is a reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network.  Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags: 
michigan
law enforcement
lansing
Delta Dental

Related Content

Michigan Attorney Describes Immigration Battle In Wake Of Presidential Order

By Cheyna Roth Jan 31, 2017
Immigration
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

Attorneys in Michigan and elsewhere are still trying to get information about and access to people detained at ports of entry. 


State Officials: No Fraud In Michigan Elections

By Jan 27, 2017
Caleb Pluta / MPRN

State officials say any federal investigation will not turn up widespread vote fraud in Michigan, despite unsubstantiated accusations by President Trump that millions of people voted illegally.  


Michigan Supreme Court To Hear Arguments On Juvenile Lifer Cases

By Cheyna Roth Jan 26, 2017
Michigan Supreme Court
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

The Michigan Supreme Court will hear oral arguments about how the state handles juvenile life without parole cases.  


A Post-Election Conversation With Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton

By Nov 17, 2016
Jerry Clayton
Washtenaw County / ewashtenaw.org

Prior to the November general election racial tensions were running on high around the country and in Washtenaw County.  Post-election tensions have only increased with incidents of ethnic and racial intimidation growing in numbers.  In this conversation with WEMU's David Fair, Sheriff Clayton discusses ongoing community engagement efforts and the need for more. 