Lawmakers Present Elder Care Study Bill Before House Committee

By Cheyna Roth 2 hours ago

Nurse measuring blood pressure of senior woman at home.
Credit agilemktg1 / flickr.com

Michigan may do a one-time study looking at what kind of care seniors will need – and whether they can afford it. 


If most people over the age of 65 will need long-term care – what will that look like and will they be able to afford it?  

That’s what Representative Jon Hoadley wants the state to study.  He says people turn 65 every day, but the long-term insurance market is unstable. 

“All that together means that a storm is coming.  We have an opportunity with this bill to get ahead of this problem.”

Hoadley says the report will help lawmakers figure out what resources are necessary to make sure the types of care needed are affordable and accessible. 

—Cheyna Roth is a reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network.  Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

