The Lethal Portion of Ann Arbor's Deer Management Plan To Begin Today Amid A March and Protest

The city of Ann Arbor will roll out the lethal portion of its deer management plan today. As sharpshooters take to city parks and nature areas, and a few selected sites on the University of Michigan campus, the group Friends of Ann Arbor Wildlife in Nature, or FAAWN, will march and protest.

The group will meet at 4:30 PM at the corner of North University and State Street to march to the Nichols Arboretum. That's one of three University of Michigan sites that will be part of the cull in addition to ten city of Ann Arbor parks and nature areas.

Lisa Abrams is a co-founder of FAAWN.

"It's sad. It just shows us where our culture is that so many people accept it. So many people don't even bat an eye. It's like, 'Okay, you know, there's no predators for deer, so we have to be the predator.'"

The city's goal is for contract hired sharpshooters to kill up to 100 deer in Wards One and Two to help control their population. Most of the affected parks will be closed daily between 3PM and midnight through February 13th.

