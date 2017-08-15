Local Town Hall Planned To Discuss Women's Issues With Area Elected Officials

A Women’s Issues Town Hall is taking place in Scio Township Wednesday to help address the many needs of women and families.

It’s part of an ongoing listening tour gathering feedback from area residents by several elected officials.

State Senator Rebekah Warren, State Representative Donna Lasinski and Congresswoman Debbie Dingell will be among those participating in the “listening tour town hall.”

89-1 WEMU’S Lisa Barry spoke with Senator Warren about the many challenges facing women today…

Senator Warren describes the event and an interaction of give and take in which lawmakers hope to really hear what’s on women’s minds and what they need to work on when they return to the legislature or congress in the fall.

She also revealed that they learned the next big national Women’s March is going to be taking place in Detroit.

Wednesday's forum starts at 6 p.m. on August 16, and will take place at the Scio Township Hall Board Room on North Zeeb Road.