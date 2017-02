Jelly Bean lived a long, full life. When the Corgi passed away in 2015 she was 17-years old. Jelly Bean spent a lot of time running with her human. Those experiences, and memories, have inspired a future of service work in her honor. This month marks the 2nd annual 'Jelly Bean Jump Up!'

WEMU's David Fair talks with Zingerman's co-founder Ari Weinzweig and Safehouse Center Executive Director Barbara Neiss-May.

