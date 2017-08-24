MI Author Provides Glimpse Into Living In Upper Peninsula With New Book, A Good End-Of-Summer Read

Michigan author, poet, actor, director, and teacher B.G. Bradley talks about his new fiction book that provides a glimpse of life in the state's Upper Peninsula.

89.1 WEMU'S Lisa Barry talks to Bradley about Winter Heart.

Listen to the full interview.

Winter Heart is a contemporary U.P. comedy drama concerning the goings on in the O'Brian family especially with the patriarch Ben O'Brian, a retired college professor and semi-famous poet.

Can Ben's endless spiritual and physical dead of winter loop of revelry concerning mortality, philosophy, the written word, loneliness, and the state of the world be ended with the help of his faithful dogs, the ghostly intervention of his long dead wife, the bossy presence of his sister, the loyalty of his squared away daughter, his loopy son, his aloof brother, his salt of the earth brother-in-law? And what will happen when he sets foot on the train to California, or attends the gonzo wedding of his brother in Reno, Nevada of all places? Could it be love?

Barry and Bradley talk about his lifelong devotion to the U.P. and the inspiration behind this book, as well as comparisons to the Jeff Daniels movie Escanaba in da Moonlight.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

— Lisa Barry is the host of All Things Considered on WEMU. You can contact Lisa at 734.487.3363, on Twitter @LisaWEMU, or email her at lbarryma@emich.edu