Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

Michigan Astronomer Describes "Total" Eclipse Experience From Wyoming

By 1 hour ago

Credit NASA

Did you get outside and watch Monday’s eclipse?  It was not considered a "total eclipse" in our area, so the environmental impact was not that noticeable.

89.1 WEMU's Lisa Barry spoke with Tom Kasper, the Planetarium coordinator and lecturer in Astronomy at Eastern Michigan University, who traveled to a small town outside Jay Em, Wyoming so he could see the total eclipse.


Kasper says he viewed the eclipse with a crowd of other watchers, who cheered when the moon fully blocked the sun Monday afternoon.

Tom Kasper is the Planetarium coordinator and lecturer in Astronomy at Eastern Michigan University
Credit Tom Kasper

“The cows in the pasture near us started mooing and the crickets got quiet and it cooled off a little bit,” says Kasper.  “You heard an awful lot of ‘ooing’ and ‘ahhing’ during those couple very brief moments of totality when we could see the corona of the sun poking out from beyond the disc of the moon as it passed over.”

Kasper says he’s already started planning for the next total solar eclipse, which will occur in 2024.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

— Lisa Barry is the host of All Things Considered on WEMU. You can contact Lisa at 734.487.3363, on Twitter @LisaWEMU, or email her at lbarryma@emich.edu

Tags: 
solar eclipse
Eastern Michigan University

Related Content

Washtenaw County Residents Amazed By Solar Eclipse

By 21 minutes ago

You could feel the excitement as both young and old viewed the Solar Eclipse at the Whittaker Branch of the Ypsilanti District Library.  About 650 people attended the historic event.


From a Darkened Sky To A Gossamer Ring Of Light - A Local Astronomer Describes A Total Solar Eclipse

By 55 minutes ago
Newsweek

For those who watched the solar eclipse in our area it was a partial eclipse--still a sight to behold watching with NASA-approved solar glasses.  But for serious astronomers and those wanting a very rare solar experience... they traveled to a 70 mile swath of the country where the eclipse could be seen as a total eclipse.

89.1 WEMU'S Lisa Barry spoke to Eastern Michigan University professor of astronomy and director of Sherzer Observatory Norbert Vance, who traveled to Ravenna, Nebraska to see a total eclipse and shares his enthusiastic experience.


How (And Where) To Enjoy The Solar Eclipse In Southeast Michigan

By editor 8 hours ago
WikiMedia Commons

Today is the day the first solar eclipse to be visible in North America in 40 years, and it will have skywatchers looking up in awe. Many of the serious astronomers from Washtenaw County left town to watch the solar eclipse it in its totality. But, closer to home, staff from the University of Michigan Museum of Natual History and some members of the U-M department of Astronomy will be watching from the Diag in Ann Arbor.