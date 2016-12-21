Related Programs: 
Michigan Congresswoman Vows To Fight For Washtenaw County Residents Under New Administration

By 18 hours ago
Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (right) and her husband, former Congressman John Dingell (left).
Credit Debbie Dingell

The new year always brings new experiences, and this year includes a new president.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (Democrat) from the 12th district says, even with an unconventional Republican in the Oval Office, she will continue to fight for Washtenaw County residents.


"I will take every ounce of my being to ensure that we make sure that our seniors are safe, that we reduce prescription drugs, and we make sure every American has access to affordable quality health care," Dingell says.

Congresswoman Dingell says no one can really say what to expect in Congress next year under President-elect Trump, but adds some Republicans are probably as nervous as Democrats in some ways about his presidency.

