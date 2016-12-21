Michigan Congresswoman Vows To Fight For Washtenaw County Residents Under New Administration

The new year always brings new experiences, and this year includes a new president.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (Democrat) from the 12th district says, even with an unconventional Republican in the Oval Office, she will continue to fight for Washtenaw County residents.

Listen to the full interview.

"I will take every ounce of my being to ensure that we make sure that our seniors are safe, that we reduce prescription drugs, and we make sure every American has access to affordable quality health care," Dingell says.

Congresswoman Dingell says no one can really say what to expect in Congress next year under President-elect Trump, but adds some Republicans are probably as nervous as Democrats in some ways about his presidency.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

— Lisa Barry is the host of All Things Considered on WEMU. You can contact Lisa at 734.487.3363, on Twitter @LisaWEMU, or email her at lbarryma@emich.edu