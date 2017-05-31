Related Programs: 
Michigan Democrats Call For LGBTQ Protections

By Cheyna Roth

LGBT Pride Flag
Credit Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

Lawmakers in the state House and Senate are once again calling for more legal protections for gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender people. 


Lawmakers have tried for years to expand the state’s Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act to include legal protections for LGBT people.

Previous attempts have failed to make much progress, due in part to a Republican legislature. 

A spokesperson for Speaker of the House Tom Leonard says he is going to let the committee do its work, discuss the issue, and vet the proposal before making any decisions.  

Representative Jon Hoadley is a bill sponsor.  He says Republicans should join with Democrats on this issue.

“LGBT folks come from all parties,” he said.  “People from all parties know and have LGBT folks in their families.  So they should be doing it because it’s the right thing for Michigan.  They should be doing it for someone they know and love.”

18 states currently prohibit anti-LGBT discrimination. 

Cheyna Roth is a reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network.

