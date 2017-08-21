Michigan Elected Officials Host Community Conversation on Drug Abuse And Mental Health

The public is participating in a community conversation Monday night with several elected officials including congressman Tim Wahlberg and Congresswoman Debbie Dingell.

89.1 WEMU'S Lisa Barry spoke with another participant, Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton, who shares what he thinks is important about the community conversation...

Listen to the full interview.

Sheriff Clayton says the problem is something everyone should be concerned about.

“Here in Washtenaw County, opioid overdoses now outpace fatalities caused by motor vehicle accidents,” says Clayton. “The trend is a troubling one.

There will be a public discussion tonight, and the sheriff says there will be experts on hand to answer questions and says if someone is facing something they don't have the skills or knowledge to navigate, they hope to have information on hand tonight to help.

The community conversation is taking place at Saline High School from 6:30 until 8:30