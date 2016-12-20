Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

Michigan Electors Cast Votes For Trump

By & Cheyna Roth Dec 20, 2016
Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered
  • Protestors gathered on the steps of the state Capitol to urge the Electoral College to not vote for president-elect Donald Trump.
    View Slideshow 1 of 5
    Protestors gathered on the steps of the state Capitol to urge the Electoral College to not vote for president-elect Donald Trump.
    Cheyna Roth / MPRN
  • Protestors gathered on the steps of the state Capitol to urge the Electoral College to not vote for president-elect Donald Trump.
    View Slideshow 2 of 5
    Protestors gathered on the steps of the state Capitol to urge the Electoral College to not vote for president-elect Donald Trump.
    Cheyna Roth / MPRN
  • Protestors gathered on the steps of the state Capitol to urge the Electoral College to not vote for president-elect Donald Trump.
    View Slideshow 3 of 5
    Protestors gathered on the steps of the state Capitol to urge the Electoral College to not vote for president-elect Donald Trump.
    Cheyna Roth / MPRN
  • Protestors gathered on the steps of the state Capitol to urge the Electoral College to not vote for president-elect Donald Trump.
    View Slideshow 4 of 5
    Protestors gathered on the steps of the state Capitol to urge the Electoral College to not vote for president-elect Donald Trump.
    Cheyna Roth / MPRN
  • Protestors gathered on the steps of the state Capitol to urge the Electoral College to not vote for president-elect Donald Trump.
    View Slideshow 5 of 5
    Protestors gathered on the steps of the state Capitol to urge the Electoral College to not vote for president-elect Donald Trump.
    Cheyna Roth / MPRN

Protests and a national campaign to convince presidential electors to vote for anyone but President-elect Donald Trump did nothing to change the result in Michigan. 


While traditionally the electors – who are chosen by the state’s winning party – vote for the state’s winner, some protesters tried to urge them to break tradition.  

Hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the state Capitol for speeches and chants before going into the Capitol an hour before the Electoral College met. 

Jessica Prozinski is a founder of Stop Trump Ann Arbor.  She said president-elect Donald Trump is unfit for the presidency.  Prozinski said the electors have a “constitutional obligation to keep Trump out of office.”

“They could pick anyone else," she said. "Anyone but Trump.  Trump is very, very dangerous for our society, for our democratic traditions, and I think honestly even for the world and I don’t think that is hyperbole.”

Doug Mallory drove from Brighton to the Capitol for the protest.  He said, a Republican won the election, so a Republican should be president--just not Donald Trump. 

“I feel like we have an opportunity to use the fail-safe that the government and the founding fathers set up for us,” he said.  “And that fail-safe is the Electoral College.”

Electors said they got thousands of letters and e-mails from across the country, but John Haggard said he never gave a thought to casting his ballot for anyone other than Trump. 

“Why would I waver?” he said. 

But Republican elector Jack Holmes said he voted the way he wanted to vote. 

“I think it was time to do something different,” he said.  “I think Donald Trump represented something different, something that needed to be done, and the kind of leadership we need in this country.” 

But state law says electors who don’t support the nominee who won the general election are automatically replaced.  The electors were chosen last summer at a state Republican Party convention.

Michigan Republican Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said there was never any danger of electors defecting. 

“They were solid for our president, Donald J. Trump, our president-elect, and (Vice-president-elect) Mike Pence, so we had no concerns today that they would cast their votes any other way.” 

McDaniel, the niece of 2012 Republican nominee Mitt Romney, is Trump’s choice to lead the Republican National Committee next year. 

The Electoral College vote capped the closest presidential race in Michigan history, and the first won by a Republican in 28 years. 

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

— Rick Pluta is the Managing Editor and Reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network.  Cheyna Roth is a reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network.  Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags: 
michigan
Donald Trump
2016 Elections
Michigan Capitol
Electoral College
protests
ronna romney-mcdaniel
Republican Party
Michigan Republicans

Related Content

Appeals Court: Michigan Schools Can Ban Guns

By Dec 16, 2016
No Guns
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

 

The state Court of Appeals says the state’s preemption of local firearms ordinances does not apply to schools.  The court upheld the Ann Arbor public schools ban on guns on school property. The ban was challenged by a gun rights group and a parent with a concealed pistol permit. 

New Energy Policy On Its Way To Governor

By Dec 16, 2016
Coal
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

A major rewrite of Michigan’s energy policy is on its way to Governor Rick Snyder


State Elections Bureau To Investigate Detroit Ballot Irregularities

By Dec 14, 2016
Ballot Box
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

The state will look into problems with ballots cast in 20 Detroit precincts in last month’s elections.  The recount last week showed big discrepancies in the number of votes counted and the number of ballots stored in containers.  That left more than half the city’s precincts unrecountable.


Michigan Supreme Court Silent On Recount Appeal

By Dec 9, 2016
Michigan Supreme Court
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

Supporters of continuing the statewide presidential ballot recount maintain the slimmest of hopes that it might resume once the Michigan Supreme Court weighs in.     