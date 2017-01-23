Related Programs: 
Michigan GOP Averts Leadership Fight

By 44 minutes ago
Michigan Republican Party Logo
Credit Courtesy Photo / Michigan Republican Party

A battle has been averted over leadership of the Michigan Republican Party.  One of two contenders for the post of state party chair has dropped out.  Scott Hagerstrom led the state Donald Trump campaign, but that wasn’t enough to win him the job.


Top officials in the new Trump administration did not back Hagerstrom, throwing their support instead to Ron Weiser, a former state party chairman and prolific Republican fundraiser.  

Sarah Anderson is the Michigan GOP communications director.  She says the deadline has passed for more candidates to join.

“So, there is no way for anybody else to get into the chair race.”

Anderson says that’s good news for Republicans, who won’t face a potentially divisive leadership fight as they prepare for the 2018 election, where control of every branch of Michigan government will be in play.

— Rick Pluta is the Managing Editor and Reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network. Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags: 
michigan
Michigan Republicans
scott hagerstrom
Donald Trump

