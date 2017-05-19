Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

Michigan House Passes Legislation To Keep State Rules From Exceeding Federal Rules

By Cheyna Roth 51 minutes ago

Michigan House of Representatives
Credit Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

Controversial legislation on state regulatory rules is making its way through the legislature. 


The House approved a bill Thursday to prevent the state from being tougher on things like environmental and workplace safety than the federal government. 

Proponents of the legislation say less regulation is the way to go and a federal standard is enough regulation for the state. 

Speaker of the House Tom Leonard supported similar legislation that failed in the Senate last year, and again voted in favor. 

“It puts these types of decisions in the hands of those that are elected and those that are accountable to the people and takes it out of those, the hands of those that are unelected bureaucrats,” he said.

The law would provide for some exceptions.  For example, Governor Rick Snyder has expressed an interest in making the state’s Lead and Copper Rule stricter than the federal rule.  If this bill passed, the state would have to show clear and convincing evidence the stricter rule is necessary in order for it to change. 

But environmental groups and others have expressed concerns. 

Democratic Representative Robert Wittenberg said the bill would tie the state’s hands and prevent it from making regulations it deems necessary.

“I think those regulations that are put in place federally are a floor and not a ceiling, and I think we should be able to further regulate if we deem necessary,” he said.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

—Cheyna Roth is a reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network.  Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags: 
michigan
Michigan House of Representatives
Tom Leonard
Michigan Legislature
Michigan State Senate
Rick Snyder
lead copper rule
environment
Robert Wittenberg

Related Content

Female Genital Mutilation Bills Pass Michigan State Senate

By Cheyna Roth May 18, 2017
Michigan State Senate
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

State lawmakers are quickly pushing through female genital mutilation legislation.  About two weeks ago, a Senate committee passed legislation that would make performing female genital mutilation a fifteen year felony.


Concealed Carry Bills In Front Of Michigan House Committee

By Cheyna Roth May 17, 2017
Gun
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

Gun rights are up for debate in the state legislature again.


Corrections Budget Battle Heats Up In Lansing

By Cheyna Roth May 16, 2017
Prison
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

Some state lawmakers and the Michigan Department of Corrections are battling it out over how much the state should spend on its prisons.  