Michigan State House Introduces First Responder Bills

Lawmakers in Lansing are trying to increase penalties for attacks on first responders.

The Michigan Public Radio Network's Cheyna Roth reports on new legislation that would protect first responders.

The legislation would make it an additional two-year felony to attack or attempt to attack a firefighter, police officer, or paramedic because of their profession. Proponents of the legislation say it would protect first responders from being targeted for violent or aggressive behavior.

Republican Representative Brandt Iden is a bill sponsor.

“It’s about the legislature coming together and saying we’re gonna be there and have your back the way that you have ours.”

Other states have enacted similar legislation. Some organizations, like the American Civil Liberties Union, expressed concerns that including first responders would dilute the intent of hate crime laws – which is to protect certain vulnerable people.

