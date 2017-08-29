Related Programs: 
Michigan Volunteers Heading To Houston To Assist Flood Victims

Relief assistance for Hurricane Harvey
Credit U.S. Department of Defense / defense.gov

To help the victims of Hurricane Harvey, the American Red Cross Michigan Region is sending volunteers to the affected areas.  


Over 60 volunteers from Michigan have been deployed to Texas and Louisiana.  They're helping with rescue missions, setting up shelters, and offering mental health services.

Kimberly Burton is the Chief Executive Officer for the American Red Cross Michigan Region.

"We have also deployed seven emergency response vehicles that are on their way down there as well."

Blood donors are also needed as well as more volunteers to go to Texas and Louisiana.  For more information, contact the Washtenaw-Lenawee Chapter of the Red Cross.

Tags: 
American Red Cross
hurricane relief
michigan
Washtenaw-Lenawee American Red Cross
mental heath services

