Money For Flint Finally Approved

After stops and starts, the state Legislature has adopted a bill to send $100 million to Flint to replace lead pipes. The money is from the federal government, but had to be approved by state lawmakers.

It was part of a bigger budget bill that was stalled as the House and the Senate deadlocked over how to help Macomb County with a giant sinkhole. That argument was settled. And state Senator Jim Ananich of Flint says that’s good news for his city.

“This is the big, tangible thing that everyone is looking for. We’ve got a lot of good programs that are working, and we have some things that we still gotta work on, but this will be really, really important.”

State Representative Sheldon Neeley of Flint says this money will go a long way toward helping restore confidence in his city’s water supply.

“City of Flint residents are still frustrated. They’re still using bottled water daily. This money is going to be huge in the recovery piece for the residents of the city of Flint.”

Ananich says the money was approved in time to take advantage of the full spring and summer construction season.

“If it would have waited on longer, I would have been more frustrated, but I knew we were going to get it done. It’s construction season now, so we’re going to be OK.”

The budget bill still requires Governor Rick Snyder’s signature.

Rick Pluta is the Managing Editor and Reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network.