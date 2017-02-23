MSU Doctor Faces 22 More Felony Charges

A former sports doctor for Michigan State University and the US Olympics gymnastics team faces 22 more felony sexual assault charges, as levied by Michigan Attorney General, Bill Schuette.

The Michigan Public Radio Network's Rick Pluta reports on an MSU doctor facing more sexual assault charges.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced the charges against Doctor Larry Nassar. He says five of the charges are related to girls who were younger than 13, and Schuette says he expects to win in court:

“Read these warrants. Read these affidavits. This guy is disgusting. This guy is despicable. He is a monster.”

Schuette and the MSU Police Department say they’re investigating complaints from more than 80 women who say they were victims. Schuette says he expects more charges will be filed against Nassar in the future.

Nassar’s lawyers have said he used only legitimate and ethical medical procedures. He was earlier cleared of misconduct allegations by an MSU administrative panel. Schuette says his office and the MSU police department are investigating more allegations and he expects more charges to be filed.

— Rick Pluta is the Managing Editor and Reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network.