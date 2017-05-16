Related Programs: 
New EMU Budget To Be Focus Of Special Forum Today

Pray Harrold Building on EMU Campus
Credit Eastern Michigan University / emich.edu

Eastern Michigan University is holding a forum today to discuss the school's 2018 budget. 

The forum is open to the campus community and will cover both the broader challenges facing universities across Michigan and issues more specific to EMU. 

The forum will be held in room 201 of Pray Harrold on campus. 

