New Recommendations On An Old Piece of Advice About Why You Shouldn't Clean Your Ears With Q-Tips

You've heard the advice: Never put anything smaller than your elbow in your ear. Yet using Q-tips is still a common practice for a lot of people.

Michigan Medicine's General Internal Medicine Dr. David Stutz was one of the authors of a new set of guidelines put out by The American Academy of Otolaryngology that advises against the use of Q-tips for ear wax removal. I spoke with him and he shared his advice for overall ear care

Listen to the full interview.

Dr. Stutz says people put a lot of different things in their ears including paper clips, pencils and keys which he says is just like using Q-tips and carries the same advice:

If you can't see what you're doing you can really do some damage to your ear.

Dr. Stutz also opposes the use of ear candling for wax removal.He said he doesn't believe it does any good, and doesn't make much sense.

Ears clean themselves according to Dr. Stutz who says most ear wax will come out on its own.