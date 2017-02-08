Ongoing Investigation Into Racist E-Mails Sent To U-M Students

The FBI is now involved in the investigation of suspicious and racist emails sent to some University of Michigan students.

Listen to the full story.

Emails attacking black and jewish students were sent to college of engineering students at U of M from the email address of a professor of computer science and engineering who says they did not come from him.

Now the FBI is working to determine who sent the racist emails and University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald says it has been determined that this is a case of "spoofing," not hacking.

"It was actually a forged e-mail sent from outside the university and that's what the investigation will continue to focus on," says Fitzgerald.

The investigation into the emails is on-going and is considered a "criminal investigation."

U of M president Dr Mark Schlissel met with students who marched to his home Tuesday night and condemned the hateful messages.

Security patrols have been increased on North Campus where the college of engineering is located.