Opioid Crisis Forum To Be Held In Saline Monday Night

Opioid Pills
The opioid epidemic is nationwide and increasing in severity.  That includes Washtenaw County and the state of Michigan.  Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton, Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, and Republican Representative Tim Walberg will host a community awareness forum on the issue in Saline tonight. 

The public discussion will cover a wide array of topics related to the opioid crisis: Substance abuse, crime, mental health treatment, punishment and recovery, among them. 

The public forum runs from 6:30 to 8:30 at Saline High School tonight. 

You'll hear more directly from Sheriff Clayton on the opioid crisis in Washtenaw County in an interview with WEMU's Lisa Barry during All Things Considered this afternoon.

