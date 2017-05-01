Part-Time EMU Lecturers Host May Day Rally On Campus

Rallies were held across the country today as part of May Day to show support for different groups and causes. One took place at Eastern Michigan University as contract negotiations between part-time lecturers and the university continue.



""We have a bunch of postcards that are signed for him."

Twenty members of EMU's federation of teachers and their supporters delivered about two-hundred postcards to Eastern's President James Smith's office. The cards were signed by members and other unions in Wahstenaw County.

Phillip Bloomer is treasurer of the federation.

"We're hoping that delivering the postcards show that there is a very wide support for the proposals that we have put forward, trying to improve the contracts so that we can have better job security and fair pay."

President Smith is in China right now on a university trip but an EMU spokesperson said they will read the postcards and pass on the information to the president.