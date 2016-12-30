Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

People Fighting Substance Abuse And Their Peers Face Challenges On New Year's Eve

By & 6 seconds ago
Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

Glass of Champagne
Credit Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

New Year's Eve is right around the corner.  For many, it's a time to gather friends and family and celebrate into the early morning hours.  Many of those celebrations are accompanied by indulgence in alcohol.  Ringing in 2017 in that kind of environment can pose serious difficulties for those struggling with addiction.


Even those not suffering from substance abuse can struggle with the stress of the holiday season.  Some of that may subside with the social gatherings and traditions of raising a glass to welcome the New Year.  Those kind of traditions can adversely impact the way those struggling with substance abuse view a seemingly harmless get-together.

Curtis Thornton is the Clinical Director of Home of New Vision.  It's a local, nonprofit organization that helps those affected by addiction.

"They can have regrets that they're not there for family events.  They can have embarrassment or shame attached to them.  They can feel like they don't belong.  So, typically, we associate the holidays as being a time of togetherness.  It can actually make an individual feel more isolated when they're using substances."

Thornton says it can be equally as difficult, if not harder, for those who are in the process of recovery from addiction.

"They can be reminded of the people that they've lost, the people that they're not able to see anymore.  They can be reminded of who they were at that time and feel some of the shame come back."

For those throwing a party this holiday season, it can be a difficult decision as to what to do.  Do we invite someone who is struggling?  If we do, are we enabling them?  Curtis says friends and family play a major role in helping with a person's recovery.

"One of the things that we see happen is that family doesn't know what to do, and, sometimes, they'll give up on the individual, or they'll seem to give up on the individual, or they'll call it tough love.  It's really important at the holidays--not just the holidays, really but anytime--to remember that the individual with the substance abuse needs love year-round."

Ultimately, the decisions must be made on an individual basis, and there is no single answer.  If you are struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, there is help.  If you want more information on how best to help the addict in your group, there is help.  Reaching out for assistance, alone or together, can serve as the next step.

The Washtenaw County Public Health Department's website has much more information on substance abuse treatment services in the area.  It just may mean the difference between a simple celebration and a truly Happy New Year.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

— David Fair is the WEMU News Director and host of Morning Edition on WEMU.  You can contact David at 734.487.3363, on twitter @DavidFairWEMU, or email him at dfair@emich.edu

Tags: 
new years eve
Addiction
Alcoholism
Washtenaw County Public Health
washtenaw county
Holiday 2016

Related Content

How To Make It Through The Holidays While Recovering From Addictions

By Dec 23, 2015
WikiCommons

Recovering from addictions such as alcohol and drugs can be difficult during the holiday season.  But there are steps you can take to get through it successfully. 


Washtenaw County Reflects On Opioid Abuse Epidemic In 2016

By & Dec 27, 2016
Naloxone
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

Throughout the 2016 year, you've heard the staggering reports on heroin and opioid overdoses and deaths.  Washtenaw County is no exception.  Here's a look back, and look ahead, at dealing with the problem here at home.


Washtenaw County Officials Will Have Voices Heard During 1,4 Dioxane Court Hearing

By Dec 16, 2016
1,4 Dioxane
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

Washtenaw County, along with the city of Ann Arbor and the Huron River Watershed Council, will legally be able to intervene in discussions about the 1,4 Dioxane situation in our area.  


Issues Of The Environment: Tips For Reducing Holiday Waste

By Dec 28, 2016
Recycle Ann Arbor
Courtesy Photo / recycleannarbor.org

The holidays are all but wrapped up, but now you have deal with a lot of trash and unwanted decorations.  In this week's "Issues of the Environment," WEMU's David Fair talks to Christine Chessler-Stull, Outreach & Zero Waste Coordinator for Recycle Ann Arbor, about the best ways to reduce your holiday waste.