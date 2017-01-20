Planned Parenthood Faces A Challenge To Its Federal Funding

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan and many of his Republican colleagues are, again, pushing an agenda that would include de-funding Planned Parenthood. The effort is nothing new, but now there is a new, and unpredictable, president assuming power. 89-1 WEMU’s David Fair looks into the situation with the President of Planned Parenthood of Michigan, Lori Carpentier.

Listen to the full interview.

The Women’s March and its sister marches, locally. All events are on Saturday:

Washington D.C.: 10 AM, start at Independence Ave and Third Street SW. 77 organizations, including NOW, are co-hosting. https://www.womensmarch.com/event-details/ Get on the bus! www.icpj.org

Lansing: 1-3 PM, rally on the Capitol steps! This rally will be followed by the Women Organize Michigan Summit at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Lansing. https://www.marchonlansing.org/

Ypsilanti: The March for Love, Resilience and Action begins at Noon at Bona Sera Café, 200 West Michigan Avenue. The procession route will pass by and honor Ypsilanti locales significant to the movements for civil rights, women’s equality and human rights and conclude back at Bona Sera with a celebration of our people power. https://www.facebook.com/loveresilienceactionypsi/

Ann Arbor: Gather at 1:30 PM outside the Federal Building at the corner of Liberty and Fifth. The March begins at 2 PM and ends at the Diag for a rally. For details, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/1260030690742284/

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

— David Fair is the WEMU News Director and host of Morning Edition on WEMU. You can contact David at 734.487.3363, on twitter @DavidFairWEMU, or email him at dfair@emich.edu