Power Outages Continue In Ann Arbor After High Winds On Thursday

The winds have died down this morning, but the gusts blowing through southeast Michigan Thursday left many without electricity.

DTE Energy says there are under 600 customers without power in Washtenaw County this morning. More than 560 of those are in Ann Arbor.

The tree-town outage is bordered by Washtenaw Avenue to the South, Geddes Road to the North, Huron Parkway to the East, and Londonderry Road to the West.

Restoration efforts continue and the utility says it is unclear when full restoration will be achieved.

