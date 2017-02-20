Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

President's Day and Michigan

By 24 seconds ago

Seal of the President of the United States
Credit Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

Michigan receives frequent visits from presidential candidates, and the state has a storied relationship with many who have won the nation’s highest office. 


Exactly one U.S. President hails from Michigan--Gerald Ford--and he wasn’t even born here.  Still, Michigan is considered his home state.  Ford did attend the University of Michigan, where he played football.  Ford was actually born in Omaha, Nebraska as Leslie Lynch King, Jr.  After remarrying, his mother changed his name.

It was President John F. Kennedy that coined the term "Michigan of the East,” when referring to his alma mater, Harvard University.  He did that during a visit to Ann Arbor in 1960. 

And, President Abraham Lincoln is credited with creating the term "Michigander."  It was not, however, really meant as a compliment.  Lincoln decided Michigan governor Lewis Cass waddled more than he walked.  Lincoln compared Cass’ logic to that of a foolish goose and combined Michigan with gander.  Thus, the term “Michigander” found life. 

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

— Lisa Barry is the host of All Things Considered on WEMU. You can contact Lisa at 734.487.3363, on Twitter @LisaWEMU, or email her at lbarryma@emich.edu

Tags: 
President of the United States
president's day
Gerald Ford
The University of Michigan
John F. Kennedy
Ann Arbor
abraham lincoln
michigan

Related Content

President Obama In Ann Arbor To Talk Minimum Wage

By Bob Eccles Apr 2, 2014
Andrew Cluley

President Barack Obama is in Ann Arbor, where he'll push his proposal to increase the federal minimum wage.

The President stopped at Zingerman's on his way to the University of Michigan's Intramural Building, where he is said to have ordered a #2 Rueben sandwich.

The President backs a proposal to gradually hike the federal minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $10.10 an hour.

WEMU's Andrew Cluley is covering the President's visit.  Stay tuned for details throughout the afternoon.

Climate Change: Ann Arbor Group Staging March And Rally On Saturday

By Feb 17, 2017
Environment Michigan
Courtesy Photo / environmentmichigan.org

A local environmental organization has planned a climate change awareness and action event in Ann Arbor this weekend.   


Community Group Wants Ann Arbor's Library Lot To Be Used As Park Instead Of Housing

By Feb 13, 2017
Ann Arbor
Courtesy Photo / a2gov.org

Ann Arbor's city council could soon call a session to continue discussing the future of the controversial city-owned property known as the Library Lot.  But those who oppose its sale for a high-rise development are still hopeful it could be used for a park.  