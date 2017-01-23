Reflections On The 'Women's March' In Ann Arbor

The day after President Donald Trump's inauguration, activists participated in "women's marches" all over America and across the globe. Ypsilanti and Ann Arbor each served as host to such gatherings. WEMU's David Fair and Lisa Barry took time this morning to look back on the gathering in Ann Arbor.

Listen to the full interview.

To see more of what happened at the march, watch the video below.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

— David Fair is the WEMU News Director and host of Morning Edition on WEMU. You can contact David at 734.487.3363, on twitter @DavidFairWEMU, or email him at dfair@emich.edu

—Lisa Barry is a reporter, and host of All Things Considered on 89.1 WEMU. Contact her at 734.487.3363, on twitter @LisaWEMU, or email her lbarryma@emich.edu