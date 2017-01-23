Related Programs: 
Reflections On The 'Women's March' In Ann Arbor

The day after President Donald Trump's inauguration, activists participated in "women's marches" all over America and across the globe.  Ypsilanti and Ann Arbor each served as host to such gatherings.  WEMU's David Fair and Lisa Barry took time this morning to look back on the gathering in Ann Arbor. 


