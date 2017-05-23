Sheep In One Ypsilanti Park Have A Job To Do: Residents Say It's Not A BAAAD Idea!

The city of Ypsilanti is using a new and slightly unusual method to landscape grassy areas and several city parks.

It wasn't a typical walk in the woods in Ypsilanti's Riverside Park Tuesday.

Nearly two dozen sheep were grazing on the side of a grassy hill as part of "Project Mow," where sheep will spend the next several weeks eating away at the grass and weeds in different Ypsilanti parks instead of trying to get mowers to navigate difficult-to-reach areas or using chemicals to get the job done.

Madeleine Baier lives in Ypsilanti and thinks it's a wonderful idea.

"The sheep are getting fed, the grass is getting cut, it’s a win-win situation," says Baier.

The city is paying a Superior Township sheep farmer to have the animals naturally landscape Riverside Park, Frog Island, and the Water Street area over the next several weeks.

