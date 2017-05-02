Related Programs: 
Snyder: Michigan Should Keep Its Current Vaccine Program

Governor Rick Snyder says he’s against an effort in the Legislature to reverse the requirement that parents who don’t want to vaccinate their kids meet with a public health expert.


A 2014 law requires parents who want to opt out of vaccinating their kids to meet with a county health department official to be counseled on the benefits of vaccinations. 

State law allows parents of school-age children who have a religious or philosophical objection to opt out of the vaccination.

Governor Snyder says the counseling requirement appears to have resulted in more kids being vaccinated and fewer cases of serious childhood illnesses. 

“I’ve been a strong supporter of our vaccination programs.”

But some Republicans in the Legislature say the state shouldn’t be coercing parents to vaccinate their kids if it’s against their beliefs.  Governor Snyder would not specifically say whether he’d veto the bill if it reaches his desk.

