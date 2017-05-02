Snyder: Michigan Should Keep Its Current Vaccine Program

Governor Rick Snyder says he’s against an effort in the Legislature to reverse the requirement that parents who don’t want to vaccinate their kids meet with a public health expert.

The Michigan Public Radio Network's Rick Pluta reports on Gov. Snyder's opposition to legislation that remove vaccine requirements for kids.

A 2014 law requires parents who want to opt out of vaccinating their kids to meet with a county health department official to be counseled on the benefits of vaccinations.

State law allows parents of school-age children who have a religious or philosophical objection to opt out of the vaccination.

Governor Snyder says the counseling requirement appears to have resulted in more kids being vaccinated and fewer cases of serious childhood illnesses.

“I’ve been a strong supporter of our vaccination programs.”

But some Republicans in the Legislature say the state shouldn’t be coercing parents to vaccinate their kids if it’s against their beliefs. Governor Snyder would not specifically say whether he’d veto the bill if it reaches his desk.

— Rick Pluta is the Managing Editor and Reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network. Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org