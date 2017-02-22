Snyder Won’t Support Tax Cut Without List Of Budget Cuts

Governor Rick Snyder won’t support a plan to roll back the state income tax rate without a matching plan to cut spending.

The rate rollback is backed by state House Republican leaders, but there’s still no explanation of where spending would be cut or new revenue found to balance the budget. Anna Heaton is the governor’s press secretary. She says he’s not ready to threaten a veto, but he does want to see a plan to keep the budget balanced.

“He’s not going to throw out the ‘v’ word yet just because he has a very good relationship with the lawmakers across the street, but he would tell you he does have serious concerns still.”

Heaton says the governor expects the plan can’t jeopardize needed investments in schools or infrastructure.