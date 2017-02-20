Related Programs: 
State Association Proposes Program For Michigan’s Infrastructure

By Cheyna Roth 1 hour ago

Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association Logo
Credit Courtesy Photo / mi-ita.com

Governor Rick Snyder is making a push toward fixing Michigan’s infrastructure.  One statewide construction agency is trying to figure out the most cost effective way to fix the roads, bridges, and sewers. 


Before the state throws money at its infrastructure, it needs to examine the scope of the problem.  That’s where a statewide asset management program comes in. 

Lance Binonemi is with the Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association.  He says, right now, some communities are doing a better job of keeping track of the condition of their infrastructure than others.  He says a statewide program would be better at triaging those needs. 

“If a community has the ability to really analyze that – if the state can help analyze all those systems in the state, we can really understand the scope of the problem and we can find solutions to fix it.”

Binonemi says the program could include an online interactive map that shows Michigan’s current infrastructure, potential projects, and the money being put toward it.

—Cheyna Roth is a reporter for the Michigan Public Radio network.  Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

