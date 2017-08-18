Swastikas And Racial Slurs Spray Painted At Ann Arbor Park

About fifteen swastikas and racial slurs were spray painted at the Veterans Memorial Skate Park in Ann Arbor. 


Click here to see unaltered images.

Skateboarders continue to use the park as a crew from the City of Ann Arbor's Public Works Department cleans-up the racist graffiti.  Joshua Hall discovered the swastikas and slurs this morning as he took his morning walk. 

"First of all, it's kind of disgusting and second of all, considering how many different types of creeds and what not, we all get along.  We all skate here everyday, it's not something you see here at all.  It's shocking."

Police are investigating the case and there is $500 reward for information the leads to the arrest and conviction of the those responsible for the crime. 

Dan Cooper, who lives near the park, watched as the graffiti was being cleaned.

"I don't understand why people do that.  We should all get along together."

As a result of the incident, there will be an increase in police patrols in and around city parks.  This is the second time in a week that racist graffiti was found in Ann Arbor.  The other case was on the running track at Concordia University. 

