A Triple Treat For Sky Watchers Tonight, U-M Amateur Astronomer Explains

Dr. Brian Ottum is a member of the University of Michigan Lowbrow astronomers club and co-author of a research paper on comets. He explains what 3 sky events are happening tonight, and what might be visible and where.

Listen to the full interview.

Not only is tonight going to be a full moon, but there will also be a lunar eclipse AND a comet in view.

The eclipse is one of only two visible in Michigan this year and is safe to view. It will be what's known as a "Penumbral Lunar Eclipse," which means part of the moon will appear darkened and discolored.

In addition to the eclipse, a comet with what Ottum describes as a "greenish glow" will also be viewable in the sky.

It's known as "Comet 45P," and will be passing by the Earth at its closest point tonight. It was discovered over 60 years ago and can be seen every 6 years.

Ottum says its an unusual comet because it circles both the sun and the planet Jupiter. He adds that it cannot be seen with the bare eye.

"It might be visible with binoculars, but you have to know exactly where to look, and you have to get out away from the city lights," Ottum says.

Ottum says it will appear about half way up in eastern the sky just before the sun comes up.

He also shared some of the photos he took of it with his own telescope.