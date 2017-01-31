Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

U-M And EMU Stand By International Students Amid President Trump's Executive Order On Immigration

By 5 minutes ago
Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

The Presidents of the University of Michigan and Eastern Michigan University are standing with international students amid President Trump's Executive Order on immigration.  


The  statement from UM President, James Schlissel says the institution welcomes and support students without regard to official immigration status. Schlissel adds that the school will continue to admit students in a manner consistent with its non-discrimination policy.  

Samer Ali is an Associate Professor of Arabic and Islamic Culture at the University of Michigan.  He says students and staff from targeted countries like Iran and Libya will be affected in many ways including financially.

"When they feel like they cannot leave for fear that they won't be able to come back to the United States, then they're put in a position where they don't know whether they have enough money to last them."

Eastern Michigan University also released a similar statement supporting its international students.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

— Jorge Avellan is a reporter for 89.1 WEMU News.  Contact him at 734.487.3363 or email him javellan@emich.edu

Tags: 
The University of Michigan
Mark Schlissel
immigration
Donald Trump
Eastern Michigan University

Related Content

Country, Constitution, & System Of Government Focus Of Today's U-M Bicentenial Event Conversation

By 17 hours ago
Lisa Barry

A US Supreme Court Justice and a judge from Germany's highest court kicked off the University of Michigan's year-long bicentennial celebration.


The Lethal Portion of Ann Arbor's Deer Management Plan To Begin Today Amid A March and Protest

By Jan 30, 2017
Deer
Wikipedia Media Commons / wikipedia.org

The city of Ann Arbor will roll out  the lethal portion of its deer management plan today. As sharpshooters take to city parks and nature areas, and a few selected sites on the University of Michigan campus, the group Friends of Ann Arbor Wildlife in Nature, or FAAWN,  will march and protest.


Ann Arbor Musician And 'Voice' Contestant, Laith Al-Saadi Receives Arts Alliance Award

By Jan 26, 2017

The Arts Alliance of Washtenaw County is have a special ceremony and celebration next Sunday and awarding three medals for Arts, Science and Humanities and two 21st Century Awards. Ann Arbor musician and recent finalist on the TV show "The Voice," Laith Al-Saadi is winning the Spotlight Artist Award, and I spoke to him about that and the importance of the arts in our community as well as what life is like since his TV show experience.  

Peaceful Protest Attracts Thousands To Ann Arbor For Weekend Women's March

By Jan 23, 2017
Ann Arbor Women's March
Lisa Barry / 89.1 WEMU

Downtown Ann Arbor was packed with people Saturday afternoon for a post-inaugural women's march.