U-M And EMU Stand By International Students Amid President Trump's Executive Order On Immigration

The Presidents of the University of Michigan and Eastern Michigan University are standing with international students amid President Trump's Executive Order on immigration.

WEMU's Jorge Avellan reports on the U of M's response to President Trump's Immigration ban.

The statement from UM President, James Schlissel says the institution welcomes and support students without regard to official immigration status. Schlissel adds that the school will continue to admit students in a manner consistent with its non-discrimination policy.

Samer Ali is an Associate Professor of Arabic and Islamic Culture at the University of Michigan. He says students and staff from targeted countries like Iran and Libya will be affected in many ways including financially.

"When they feel like they cannot leave for fear that they won't be able to come back to the United States, then they're put in a position where they don't know whether they have enough money to last them."

Eastern Michigan University also released a similar statement supporting its international students.

