Video Expressing Frustration Over EMU's Response To Racially-Charged Incidents Released Online

Eastern Michigan University students released a video through social media to express how they feel about how the administration addresses race relations issues on campus.

WEMU's Jorge Avellan reports on a social media video regarding the racial graffiti incidents at EMU.

Students are not happy about how Eastern is handling racist graffiti that was found on campus last year. In a video that's almost six minutes long, students take turn saying they've become the target for protesting the hate crimes on campus. The opinions are read over a montage that features close-up shots of faces with shadows.

Geoff Larcom is a spokesperson for EMU.

"The University has a strong level of appreciation and respect for the students' anger and frustration over the incidents that have occurred."

Larcom added that EMU continues to investigate the racist graffiti incidents and is addressing requests made by the Black Student Union in a ten-point plan they presented.

The only student who identified himself in the video is Darius Anthony, the president of Eastern's NAACP chapter.

The video can be seen below.

