Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

Video Expressing Frustration Over EMU's Response To Racially-Charged Incidents Released Online

By 16 minutes ago
Related Programs: 
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

Eastern Michigan University Logo
Credit Eastern Michigan University / emich.edu

Eastern Michigan University students released a video through social media to express how they feel about how the administration addresses race relations issues on campus. 


Students are not happy about how Eastern is handling racist graffiti that was found on campus last year.  In a video that's almost six minutes long, students take turn saying they've become the target for protesting the hate crimes on campus.  The opinions are read over a montage that features close-up shots of faces with shadows.  

Geoff Larcom is a spokesperson for EMU.

"The University has a strong level of appreciation and respect for the students' anger and frustration over the incidents that have occurred."

Larcom added that EMU continues to investigate the racist graffiti incidents and is addressing requests made by the Black Student Union in a ten-point plan they presented.

The only student who identified himself in the video is Darius Anthony, the president of Eastern's NAACP chapter

The video can be seen below.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

— Jorge Avellan is the Ann Arbor beat reporter and anchor for 89.1 WEMU News.  Contact him at 734.487.3363 or email him javellan@emich.edu

Tags: 
Eastern Michigan University
racist graffiti
NAACP
Geoff Larcom
Black Student Union

Related Content

Homeless EMU Student Finds Himself Spending Holiday On Campus

By Dec 23, 2016
Lisa Barry

With Christmas just a few days away, local college campuses become a lot quieter as most students head home to be with their families.  But not every student has that opportunity.


A President's Commission On Diversity & Inclusion Named At EMU

By Dec 14, 2016
Eastern Michigan University

In response to several incidents of racist grafitti found on the Eastern Michigan University campus in recent months, a "President's Commission on Diversity and Inclusion" has been named by Dr. James Smith.

EMU Sophomore Hopes To Make Own Homeless Experience Into Something Positive

By Dec 13, 2016
James Williams
Haley Moraniec

The holidays are meant to be a happy time, but that is not always the case for many people living in our area.