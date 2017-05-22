Washtenaw County Lawmakers To Address Constituents At EMU Student Center

The Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development will host its fourth annual legislative forum tonight at Eastern Michigan University.

WEMU's Jorge Avellan reports on a legislative forum being held at the EMU Student Center.

Legislators from Washtenaw County will be on hand to address issues of concern from the piublic. State Senator Rebekah Warren from Ann Arbor will be among those addressing such issues as healthcare, immigration, and employment.

"So, the goal is to hear directly from our constituents about what these programs are doing, what questions and concerns they have, where the specific details about what makes this a priority to them, or how things can be better than what they are right now."

Affordable housing, education, and transit will be other topics of discussion. The forum will also include state representative's Yousef Rabhi and Adam Zemke from Ann Arbor, Donna Lasinski from Scio Township and Ronnie Peterson from Ypsilanti. The forum runs from 6 PM to 8 PM at EMU's Student Center auditorium.

