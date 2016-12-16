Washtenaw County Officials Will Have Voices Heard During 1,4 Dioxane Court Hearing

Washtenaw County, along with the city of Ann Arbor and the Huron River Watershed Council, will legally be able to intervene in discussions about the 1,4 Dioxane situation in our area.

WEMU's Jorge Avellan reports on a ruling that Washtenaw County and other parties can intervene in the 1,4 dioxane hearing.

A Washtenaw County Circuit Court judge made the ruling after all three parties filed motions to be part of litigations between the State of Michigan and Gelman Sciences, the company responsible for the local plume.

The parties wants to make sure new standards are followed after the state lowered the cleanup criteria for 1,4 Dioxane.

Ellen Rabinowitz is the county's health officer. She says attorneys for Gelman Sciences were not happy with the decision.

"They seem to think that our intervention would cause unnecessary and undue delay."

Rabinowitz added that the county' health department plans to keep residents updated about the plume situation now that they're part of the process.

