Washtenaw County Residents Amazed By Solar Eclipse

You could feel the excitement as both young and old viewed the Solar Eclipse at the Whittaker Branch of the Ypsilanti District Library. About 650 people attended the historic event.

WEMU's Jorge Avellan reports on the solar eclipse viewing at the Ypsilanti District Library.

The library offered over 250 NASA-approved glasses to the public to view the solar event.

*Listen to the audio above and click-through to view slideshow of the day's activities.

