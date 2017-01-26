Washtenaw County Wants Uninsured Residents To Register For Health Insurance Before Deadline

Amid efforts in Washington to repeal the Affordable Care Act, the deadline to register for the health insurance marketplace is January 31st.

WEMU's Jorge Avellan reports on the deadline for open enrollment on the Health Insurance Marketplace.

The Washtenaw County Health Department says it has not see an alternative plan for Obamacare, nor has a comprehensive plan been put forth, as of yet. For now, it must move forward as usual.

Krista Nordberg is the director of enrollment for Washtenaw Health Plan. She says 4% of residents in our county don't have health insurance.

"It's not a waste of time. Everyone who has coverage in 2017, their coverage will be honored and will be in effect."

In Washtenaw County, the uninsured rate dropped from over eight percent in 2013 to four percent in 2016. The health department credits the Affordable Care Act for the change.

