On May 5th the Detroit Music Awards honored WEMU for 40 years of jazz broadcasting with a Distinguished Service Award at the Fillmore Theater in Detroit.



Thank you to the many supporters, staff, volunteers, and our community for helping sustain WEMU over the last 52 years.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting and a world of music is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.