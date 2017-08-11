WEMU Music Director, Linda Yohn Wins National Jazz Presenter Of The Year

Linda Yohn, Music Director for WEMU was named 2017 National Jazz Presenter of the Year by JazzWeek magazine at their annual summit in San Jose, CA, Thursday, August 10.

This category is for a jazz broadcaster with exceptional presentation and communications skills for an outstanding individual who hosts or produces a jazz program. It’s the first time Yohn has won this particular award; she has been named National Jazz Programmer 5 separate times since 2008. Yohn, who is celebrating her 30th anniversary with WEMU this year, is retiring in December.



“I can’t think of a better honor for Linda during this significant anniversary year,” said WEMU’s General Manager, Molly Motherwell. “Not only is it a fitting tribute to her outstanding skills as a jazz presenter but it also shows the impact she has made here at WEMU, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary as a jazz broadcaster. WEMU is one of the top rated jazz/news stations in public broadcasting and that is due largely to Linda’s tireless acquisition and promotion of all things jazz. We’re so proud of her and what she’s accomplished, which now includes this award.”





"There is no one who works harder or who has meant more to the jazz and music community in our region,” said Walter Kraft, VP of Communications for EMU. “Linda Yohn is one of a kind, and her work has benefited WEMU, Eastern Michigan University, and our entire community. Congratulations to Linda on another great honor."

JazzWeek was founded in August 2001 after trade publication The Gavin Report ceased publishing a jazz radio chart, and has published weekly jazz radio airplay charts since that time.

WEMU is a listener-supporter, NPR affiliate, with a format of local news, jazz, and blues in addition to NPR news, information, and cultural programming. Broadcasting to over 65,000 listeners per week, the largest audience in station history, WEMU reaches all or part of Washtenaw, Wayne, Oakland, Livingston, Lenawee, Monroe, and Lucas (OH) Counties, live streams 24 hours a day at wemu.org, and has a free downloadable app for iPhone and Android.