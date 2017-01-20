Related Programs: 
Ypsi March For Love, Resilience, And Action Kicks Off At Noon On Saturday

March For Love, Resilience, and Action Logo
Credit Courtesy Photo / facebook.com

When the Women’s March on Washington was announced, a pair of Ypsilanti women decided they needed to make a call for unity here at home.  One black, one white, and both pregnant and worried what kind of world their children would be born to.  Desirae Simmons and Mariah Zeisberg made the call to the community to join them, and the event was born.  One of the respondents was Erica Cavell.  Erica took on the role as a member of the steering committee for the Ypsilanti March.  She joined WEMU’s David Fair this morning to talk more about it.


The Women’s March and its local sister marches (all held on Saturday)

Washington D.C.:   10 AM, start at Independence Ave and Third Street SW.  77 organizations, including NOW,  are co-hosting.   https://www.womensmarch.com/event-details/  Get on the bus!  www.icpj.org

Lansing:  1-3 PM, rally on the Capitol steps!   This rally will be followed by the Women Organize Michigan Summit at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Lansing.  https://www.marchonlansing.org/

Ypsilanti:  The March for Love, Resilience and Action begins at Noon at Bona Sera Café, 200 West Michigan Avenue.  The procession route  will pass by and honor Ypsilanti locales significant to the movements for civil rights, women’s equality and human rights and conclude back at Bona Sera with a celebration of our people power. https://www.facebook.com/loveresilienceactionypsi/

Ann Arbor:  Gather at 1:30 PM outside the Federal Building at the corner of Liberty and Fifth.  The March begins at 2 PM and ends at the Diag for a rally.   For details, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/1260030690742284/

— David Fair is the WEMU News Director and host of Morning Edition on WEMU.  You can contact David at 734.487.3363, on twitter @DavidFairWEMU, or email him at dfair@emich.edu

