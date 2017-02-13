Ypsilanti Area Artists Share Black History Month Expressions In Poetry And Paint

February has been recognized as "Black History Month" for over 40 years. How much have things changed over that span of time? The Riverside Art Center explores what this month means through poetry and specially created art.

Listen to the full story.

Poetry from Haneef Sabree participating in the Black History Month activities at the Ypsilanti Riverside Art Center.

